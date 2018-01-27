Golf

Woods just makes the cut at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods just made the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open after a birdie on the last saw him secure a spot in the final two days of the tournament.

Woods carded a one-under 71 at the North Course, at Torrey Pines, to move to one under for the tournament – 10 shots behind halfway leader Ryan Palmer.

The 14-time major champion only found three fairways during his round, with a wayward tee shot seeing him slip down the field with a double bogey on the 13th.

But during the second half of his round on the front nine, Woods battled back up the leaderboard, with birdies on the first, fifth, seventh, before dropping a shot on the eighth.

Again though, the 42-year-old showed his resilience with a birdie on the ninth to make the cut of a PGA competition for the first time in more than two years.

“I just fought hard, that’s something that I’ve done my entire career, and this is no different,” Woods said.

“I’ve been away from the game for a couple years, so it’s nice to get out there and just compete again.

“I’m still getting used to my feels, but that just takes more time under the fire. I still need more rounds under my belt.”

Palmer boasts a one-shot advantage from defending champion Jon Rahm at the top of the leaderboard after a five-under 67 took him to 11 under after 36 holes.

The American endured a shaky start with successive bogeys on the second and third, but then came charging back with four birdies and a pair of eagles on the ninth and 17th.

Palmer said: “I never got really frustrated or in front of myself so I’ve salvaged a great round.”

Rahm can take Dustin Johnson’s spot as world number one if he wins again at Torrey Pines and is firmly in contention after a flawless 66 which featured six birdies.

Overnight leader Tony Finau is alongside fellow American Luke List in third spot, with the pair both at nine under.

