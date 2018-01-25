Woods realistic on PGA return

Tiger Woods has uncharacteristically played down his chances of victory at the Farmers Insurance Open this week as the former world number one makes his return to the PGA Tour.

Thursday will mark Woods’ first official US PGA Tour event since missing the cut at Torrey Pines last year.

While the 14-time major champion claims he is no longer playing with the back pain that cut short his comeback bid last year after he’d missed all of the 2016 season, he refused to get caught up in the possibility of victory this week.

“I don’t know what to expect,” Woods said.

“I think my expectations have tempered a little bit because I haven’t played.

“I’m going to grind it, give it everything I possibly have.

“I haven’t felt this good in years so I’m excited about it.

“There’s no pain. I’m not flinching, it doesn’t hurt as I take the club back, it doesn’t hurt right before impact, it doesn’t hurt after impact, it doesn’t hurt when I walk.

“I can let it go, I can hit it and I’m getting the ball out there a little bit.

“I’m starting to hit some shots, I’m starting to shape the golf ball again and now I’ve got to start doing it in a tournament, hitting the shapes, the shots, those numbers.”

If Woods is going to make a return to the top of the game he has plenty to do. He is currently ranked 647th in the world! One would have to assume that ranking needs to drop drastically before he can consider challenging Jack Nicklaus’ 18 major wins.