Garcia rules in Singapore

Sergio Garcia fired a final round 68 for a 14-under-par 270 total to win the Singapore Open by five strokes ahead of Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira and South African Shaun Norris at the Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday.

Due to weather delays because of possible lightning strikes, the Spaniard was forced to play 27 holes on the last day, doing so without dropping a shot, for the victory.

He returned to the Sentosa course just after dawn to complete his third round in 4-under for a round of 66 to take lead by one-shot going into the final round.

Garcia then followed that up with a final round three under 68 as the rest of the field failed to make inroads in the humid conditions as he coasted to the win.

Japan’s Kodaira (71) and Norris (70) were next at nine under and were followed by Thai duo Jazz Janewattananond (71) and Danthai Boonma (73) at eight under.

American rookie Sean Crocker and Australian Cameron Davis finished in a tie for sixth at seven under.

The tournament victory for the 38-year-old Garcia was his sixth on the Asian Tour.

Leading final round scores at 2018 Singapore Open:

270 (-14) Sergio García (Spain) (66-70-66-68)

275 (-9) Shaun Norris (South Africa) (69-67-69-70); Satoshi Kodaira (Japan) (66-72-66-71);

276 (-8) Danthai Boonma (Thailand) (70-68-65-73); Jazz Janewattanond (Thailand) (71-68-66-71)

277 (-7) Cameron Davis (Australia) (68-70-69-70); Sean Crocker (United States) (71-70-67-69)

278 (-6) Gavin Green (Malaysia) (71-67-69-71); Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) (71-69-68-70); Lucas Herbert (Australia) (68-70-69-71); Berry Henson (United States) (70-72-71-65)