Koepka sidelined until the Masters

US Open champion Brooks Koepka is expected to be sidelined until April’s Masters after being forced to take time off for a wrist injury.

Koepka first noticed discomfort in his left wrist at December’s Hero World Challenge and despite a month of rest, it continued to affect him at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, in Hawaii, earlier this month.

Doctors have now found a partial tear in the American’s tendon, which requires up to 12 weeks of rest and therapy.

That will keep the 27-year-old out of a host of tournaments, including the Phoenix Open, Honda Classic and the WGC Mexico Championship, although he is aiming to be fit for the Masters.

After finishing last in Hawaii, Koepka said: “It’s like someone’s jabbing a knife in my wrist or hand.

“It’s not fun. Nobody can come up with an answer.”