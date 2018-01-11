McIlroy’s mansion goes up for sale

Have a spare $12.9m lying around? You could be the proud new owner of Rory McIlroy’s Florida mansion.

The Northern Irishman has put his luxury abode in Palm Beach Gardens on the market and the sale price also includes the vacant lot next to the house – so no need to worry about any pesky neighbours.

McIlroy purchased the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 10,577-square foot home five years ago, but it seems he’s outgrown the spartan surroundings.

After all, the backyard only boasts a pool and a large synthetic putting green. Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Island estate has its own 3.5 acre golf course!