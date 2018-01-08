Have there been many drives better than this?

The most remarkable aspect of Dustin Johnson’s towering eight-stroke victory in Hawaii on Sunday had to be his drive at the 12th.

Whipping out his new TaylorMade M4 driver on the par-4, World No 1 Johnson produced arguably one of the greatest shots in PGA Tour history – a 433-yard bomb that nearly went into the hole for the unlikeliest of aces:

Most of us would tell the story of that shot on our death bed if we ever pulled it off, but Dustin?

Turns out he wasn’t totally happy with it:

DJ after nearly making an ace on a par 4. 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/1Uu5vKDFmA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2018

We’re pretty sure Johnson’s joking, but it’s hard to tell with these guys.