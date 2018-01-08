Golf

Have there been many drives better than this?

Dustin Johnson

The most remarkable aspect of Dustin Johnson’s towering eight-stroke victory in Hawaii on Sunday had to be his drive at the 12th.

Whipping out his new TaylorMade M4 driver on the par-4, World No 1 Johnson produced arguably one of the greatest shots in PGA Tour history – a 433-yard bomb that nearly went into the hole for the unlikeliest of aces:

Most of us would tell the story of that shot on our death bed if we ever pulled it off, but Dustin?

Turns out he wasn’t totally happy with it:

We’re pretty sure Johnson’s joking, but it’s hard to tell with these guys.

