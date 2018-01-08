Johnson seals huge eight-shot victory in Hawaii

Dustin Johnson backed up pre-tournament talk that he was in good form on Sunday with an impressive eight-shot victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Johnson started the final round with a two-stroke lead, but mastered the wet and breezy conditions at Kapalua to shoot a tournament-low seven-under round of 65 to finish on 24-under par.

The world No 1 assumed control on the front nine with three birdies in four holes starting on the third before completing a superb outward 32 with another birdie at the ninth.

He gave his challengers a glimmer of hope when he dropped a shot at the short 11th hole when his tee shot found the bunker, but recovered strongly at the next, almost holing his tee shot at the 433-yard par four 12th hole.

Johnson then followed up that eagle with three consecutive birdies from the 14th to seal a second win at Kapalua after his first in 2013.

Spain’s Jon Rahm took second spot, shooting a four-under 69 to finish on 16 under, while Brain Harman came in third one shot further back after a 72 that included three bogeys on the front nine.

Rickie Fowler (70), Hideki Matsuyama (66) and Pat Perez (69) finished in a tie for fourth position on 14 under.

Halfway leader Marc Leishman recovered from his disappointing third-round 76 with a 67 to tie for seventh place alongside Colombia’s Jhonattan Vegas on 13 under, while Open champion Jordan Spieth was one shot further back on 12 under after carding a 69.