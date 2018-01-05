Gavin Green leads Asian challenge at SMBC Singapore Open

Malaysia’s Gavin Green – the biggest earner of the Asian Tour in 2017 – will lead Asia’s challenge at this month’s SMBC Singapore Open.

Green made history last year by becoming the first Malaysian to win the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit after topping the list with his earnings of over US$585,000, following a maiden victory at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters as well as three runner-up finishes.

On Friday, it was confirmed that he will be participating at the upcoming Singapore Open, which will take place at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course from January 18 to 21.

Other Asian Tour heavyweights in the field include defending champion Prayad Marksaeng of Thailand, in-form Shiv Kapur and his Indian compatriots Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa, who are among the list of former champions also including Thai Thaworn Wiratchant and Zaw Moe of Myanmar.

The biggest names that will be vying for top honours at Serapong include Major champions Sergio Garcia of Spain and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, along with American world number 19 Pat Perez and South Korea’s Son Young-han, who famously beat Jordan Spieth by a single stroke to claim the crown in 2016.

Green has a score to settle with the Serapong Course as he was second at the halfway mark last year following opening rounds of 66 and 68, before his title bid came unstuck with an 82 in on Day 3.

“It was my first time in that position [placed second at the halfway mark],” Green recalled. “You know, it was all new.

“I am a little stronger than last year and control my game a little bit better, control my ball a little better.

“So yeah, I am looking forward to coming back.”