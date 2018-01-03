Spieth ready for whatever 2018 has to offer

World number two Jordan Spieth is ready to face the failures and the successes that wait for him in 2018.

The American enjoyed a superlative 2017, picking up his third major championship vitory at The Open with a stunning performance down the back nine at Royal Birkdale to edge Matt Kuchar.

Elsewhere, the Spieth was incredibly consistent, notching up two other wins, and no less than ten top ten finishes, three of which were runners up performances.

"The Open Championship just did wonders for me, individually, not only my view of myself but being the man in the arena,” the 24-year-old told Reuters.

"I'm the one out there putting it on the line every week. I'm going to fail and learn, I'm going to succeed. But I'm the one in the arena.

"In general, there are going to be critics and people who disagree with the way you do things but I think I'm in a great place and starting 2018.

"I'm ready for anything. I'm ready for failure, success and everything in between.”

Spieth also capped off his 2017 by getting engaged to high school girlfriend Annie Verret.

Looks like @JordanSpieth gave Annie Verret an early Christmas gift in the form of a very large rock 🎄 💍 Congrats to Spieth and Verret on the engagement! pic.twitter.com/ApY2xHtS3S — PGA Tour News (@GolfNews_PGA) December 25, 2017

The Texan is set to play in this weeks Tournament of Champions, which also features Japanese superstar Hideki Matsuyama, 2017 US Open winner Brooks Koepka and the talented Rickie Fowler.