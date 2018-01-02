Garcia signs with Callaway

Defending Masters champion Sergio Garcia has confirmed he signed an equipment deal with Callaway on Tuesday.

The Spaniard, who finally won his first major after 73 attempts at Augusta last year, will use the brands woods, irons, wedges, the Chrome Soft balls and an Odyssey putter.

“I'm really excited to switch to Callaway,” said the 37-year-old, who dropped TaylorMade.

“After testing different brands I realised Callaway`s technology and innovation will help me maximise my game and perform to the best of my ability.”

Callaway announced Garcia joining the team via this nifty clip on Twitter….