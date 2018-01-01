Tiger goes spearfishing for his birthday

How do you spend your holidays or celebrate your birthday?

If it’s anything like Tiger Woods, you’ve caught a couple of gigantic fish in the ocean.

Woods celebrated turning 42 on December 30 by going spearfishing and catching two rather large specimens he assures us are called a “cobia” and an “amberjack”.

Happy birthday to myself 🙂 Nothing like shooting a cobia and an amberjack. pic.twitter.com/fqff602bk3 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 1, 2018

Woods has history with this sort of thing – several months ago he showed off a picture of an uncomfortably large lobster he had apparently fished out of the ocean:

Nothing like free diving with the kids for lobster at Albany. pic.twitter.com/QgdvrMYnPX — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 4, 2017

Just your every day, run-of-the-mill holiday activity for Tiger.