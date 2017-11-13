Kizzire fends off Fowler to win OHL Classic

Patton Kizzire won his maiden PGA Tour title on Sunday after beating Rickie Fowler on a gruelling 36-hole final day at the OHL Classic in Mexico.

Kizzire shot rounds of 66-67 on the final day to earn a one-stroke victory over Fowler in his 62nd start on the PGA Tour.

Fowler was four shots off the pace at one point but staged a rally with birdies at the 13th, 16th and 17th at the El Camaleon Golf Club that saw him close to within one shot on the final hole.

After Fowler left a 35-foot birdie attempt short, Kizzire then had two putts to put it to bed, which he duly did, finishing the tournament at 19-under par.

Fowler fired consecutive 67s.

Breaking through in Mayakoba.@pkizzire wins the @MayakobaGolf for his first win on the PGA TOUR. pic.twitter.com/Ok1jGshaAg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 12, 2017

“We gave it a run, kept Patton honest, but he earned it out there today,” Fowler said.

The victory means Kizzire qualifies for the Masters for the first time as well as a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

“I was glad to get it done,” Kizzire said afterwards. “Rickie made me work hard.”

South Korea’s Si Woo Kim was challenging until a double bogey at the 14th hole put paid to his challenge, Kim finishing with a 65 for solo third place, his best finish since winning The Players Championship back in May.

Charles Howell III (66) and Martin Piller (65) tied for fourth spot five shots back at 14 under par.