Grace wins Nedbank Challenge

South African Branden Grace won the European Tour's Nedbank Challenge in South Africa by one stroke over Scotland's Scott Jamieson when he fired a final round 66 for an 11-under-par total on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Grace became the first South African to win the tournament since Trevor Immelman in 2007.

The first South African to win this event since 2007. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/DsuLLionaf — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 12, 2017

“It’s dream come true to win at Sun City and to win Africa’s major,” grace said afterwards. “It’s a very special week, we found out on Wednesday we’re having a boy.

“I had to stay patient and I had to take the chances when they came my way. I missed a couple of short ones but I think the big key was the putt on 16.”

Jamieson posted a score of 70 to finish at 10 under and one shot back was Frenchman Victor Dubuisson on nine under after firing a final round 70.

Incredible ball-striking was the key to Grace's win, as he hit every green in regulation in the final round which included six birdies for a purse of 1 million euro ($1.17 million).

Li Haotong fired the round-of-the-day 64 to grab fourth spot at seven under one ahead of Martin Kaymer, with Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick posting matching 69s to finish tied-sixth and tied-eighth respectively.