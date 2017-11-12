Golf

Grace wins Nedbank Challenge

South African Branden Grace won the European Tour's Nedbank Challenge in South Africa by one stroke over Scotland's Scott Jamieson when he fired a final round 66 for an 11-under-par total on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Grace became the first South African to win the tournament since Trevor Immelman in 2007.

“It’s dream come true to win at Sun City and to win Africa’s major,” grace said afterwards. “It’s a very special week, we found out on Wednesday we’re having a boy.

“I had to stay patient and I had to take the chances when they came my way. I missed a couple of short ones but I think the big key was the putt on 16.”

Jamieson posted a score of 70 to finish at 10 under and one shot back was Frenchman Victor Dubuisson on nine under after firing a final round 70. 

Incredible ball-striking was the key to Grace's win, as he hit every green in regulation in the final round which included six birdies for a purse of 1 million euro ($1.17 million).

Li Haotong fired the round-of-the-day 64 to grab fourth spot at seven under one ahead of Martin Kaymer, with Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick posting matching 69s to finish tied-sixth and tied-eighth respectively.

Comments


Back to top