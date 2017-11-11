Ryder Cup stars prank fans with bad lessons

Who wouldn’t grab at the chance chance to receive golfing tips from a Ryder Cup star?

Ahead of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, The European Tour enlisted Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood to offer several lucky fans a rare one-on-one lesson.

There was just one problem – the players were instructed to give the worst golf lessons they possibly could.

Watch as the poor marks are led up the garden path, convinced that what the players are sharing must be valuable wisdom – even if it does involve some of the strangest stretches, exercises and swing tips they’ve ever come across.