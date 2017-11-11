Jamieson edges ahead of Dubuisson at Sun City

Scott Jamieson shot a superb five-under-par 67 to take a narrow one-shot lead into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The Scotsman, whose only previous European Tour victory also came in South Africa at the 2013 Nelson Mandela Championship, made five birdies in a bogey-free round at the Gary Player Country Club to take his total to eight under par.

That was good enough for a one-stroke lead over overnight leader Victor Dubuisson, who stayed solid with a one-under 71 to ensure a place in Sunday’s final group.

The Frenchman had four birdies but also a trio of bogeys that allowed the field to catch up, with Jamieson the only man to overhaul him.

“It was much the same tee-to-green probably as the other few days,” said Jamieson. “Just the putter was a little hotter today. I got rid of those three-putts I had earlier on in the round yesterday.

“It’s exciting. I’m in a good position, tomorrow will be a new challenge. Still an awful long way to go but if I can do what I did today, I’ll be in with a good shout.

“It would be the biggest moment of my career, I’ll be well aware of that tomorrow. I’ve got to see if I can step up to the challenge.”

In tied-third are local favourite Branden Grace and two-time major champion Martin Kaymer.

Grace started the day at one under but finished it just three shots off the pace thanks to a four-under 68, while Kaymer’s 69 also leaves him right in the hunt.

Another South African, Haydn Porteous, and Italian Francesco Molinari follow on three under, while the likes of Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Tommy Fleetwood are part of a large seven-man group on two under, six shots back.

Race to Dubai leader Fleetwood followed up rounds of 73 and 74 with a superb 67 to lift himself into the top 10 and put more pressure on chaser Justin Rose ahead of next week’s season finale in Dubai.