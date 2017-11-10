Dubuisson opens up two-shot lead in South Africa

Frenchman Victor Dubuisson holds the edge at the Nedbank Golf Challenge heading into the weekend.

Day two at the challenging Gary Player Country Club provided an even sterner test, with the players forced to overcome strong winds and a two-hour storm delay.

Dubuisson coped better than most, adding a two-under-par 70 to his opening 68 for a six-under-par total that left him two strokes clear of nearest challengers Lee Westwood and Darren Fichardt.

The Frenchman could have had an even bigger lead, but for a closing bogey at the 18th. His first 17 holes netted just one other bogey, and four impressive birdies.

The best of Victor's second round in under 90 seconds 📹#NGC2017 #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/Ou29hnulBW — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 10, 2017

The smart money might well have been on Dubuisson ahead of this week’s tournament, as he boasts an incredible record at this time of the year: two wins at the Turkish Airlines Open, two top fives at Sun City and three top fives at the DP World Tour Championship.

A second successive 70 saw Westwood – a former two-time champion at Sun City – move into contention, a position he hasn’t found himself in too often this season.

Fichardt, meanwhile, flew the local flag with a well-played 69 to join Westwood in second place.

Lying just three shots back are defending champion Alex Noren, the in-form Tyrell Hatton, Ross Fisher and Scott Jamieson.

Alex Noren, ladies and gentlemen 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/YPfZ1zTywI — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 10, 2017

Friday proved a brutal test for most of the players, however, including Race to Dubai leader Tommmy Fleetwood, who dropped nine shots off the pace with a four-over-par 74.

Overnight leader Bernd Wiesberger was another who suffered, going from a 67 on day one to a 77 on day two.

Matthew Fitzpatrick fell out of contention with a 77, and Rafa Cabrera Bello a 78.