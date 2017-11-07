Nicklaus unearths life-changing letter

Jack Nicklaus revealed the life-changing letter he sent to the United States Golf Association to become a professional.

November 7th marked the 56th anniversary of the sending of the letter, which seemed to have done a number on Nicklaus emotionally…

One of the toughest decisions I had to make as a young man was turning pro 56 years ago. Looking back, I can't imagine it any other way. pic.twitter.com/R7tL1WhUu7 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) November 7, 2017

Part of the issue was that he left behind many friends in the amatur ranks, but we’re sure that was soon forgotten, as The Golden Bear won the first of his 18 majors at the US Open in his first year as a professional in 1962.

Nicklaus sure did make the right decision!