Sergio teams up with pro to recreate childhood photo

Sergio Garcia may only be 37 years old, but he got the opportunity to recreate a great moment with a fan-turned-professional that happened 18 years ago.
Way back in 1999, a then 18-year-old Garcia posed for an adorable picture with a young Canadian fan named Austin Connolly:
18 years later… @Austinconnelly9 is paired with Sergio at The Italian Open. @TaylorMadeGolf @TRAVISMATHEW @clubcorp pic.twitter.com/2wBbGYdtKe
— Bridget Connelly (@AconMom) October 13, 2017
Cut to 18 years later, and Connolly has now entered the professional ranks as a golfer himself – and found himself paired with his old hero at the Italian Open.
The duo decided to recreate that old picture:
1999: A kid and his idol
2017: Playing partners #ItalianOpen pic.twitter.com/aCuQEUDrpq
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 14, 2017
And they discussed the moment afterwards:
Sergio Garcia and Austin Connelly reminisce about their meeting 18 years ago#ItalianOpen pic.twitter.com/1JqAs69Pdm
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 14, 2017