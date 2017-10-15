Hatton goes back-to-back

Tyrrell Hatton made a daring birdie at the last to win the Italian Open and secure back-to-back European Tour titles.

Hatton, who successfully defended his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title last week, looked too far back to challenge when Ross Fisher and Kiradech Aphibarnrat attacked the Golf Club Milano course and got significant rewards for their bravery in the form of birdies.

Those two shared the clubhouse-lead on 20 under at the conclusion of their rounds.

Back in 30 to win by one ✍🏽 Finishing like a champion. pic.twitter.com/peK7FXt6IF — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 15, 2017

But Hatton suddenly found his range with the putter and boxed four consecutive birdies from the 12th and, after two cast-iron pars, he clipped a solid second to the heart of the 72nd green and his putt had just enough pace to drop in the left side of the hole.

He claimed victory by a shot from Fisher and Aphibarnrat who finished in a tie for second.

"I just can't believe I've won again!" pic.twitter.com/HJAUVoVrMT — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 15, 2017

Hatton has now won three times on the European Tour in his career.