Perez claims CIMB Classic title

American Pat Perez won the CIMB Classic by four shots over compatriot Keegan Bradley on Sunday at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Perez carded a three-under-par 69 in the final round of the co-sanctioned Asian Tour and the PGA Tour event, to finish with a 24 under total of 264, thanks to a strong start with three birdies in the first four holes.

He then dropped a shot on the par four sixth but birdied the eighth and parred the back nine to claim the victory.

Bradley carded a five under 67 to finish at 20 under.

Xander Schauffele, who started the round in second place, faltered with four bogeys to finish T3 alongside South Korea's Sung Kang at 17 under.

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan closed with a 71 to finish tied for fifth with Australia’s Cameron Smith.

"I'm not going to change anything," said Perez after his victory when asked how the win would change things for him.

"I'm still not going to work out, will still enjoy myself, have a bad diet! I've got my group of friends and I'm not going to change anything.

"I'll work hard and take it a day at a time. I'm not getting ahead of myself, I don't look to the past, I'm just doing it."

This was the 41-year-old American's third PGA title, having previously won the Bob Hope Classic in 2009 and the OHL Classic in November 2016.

Leading Scores:

1. Pat Perez (USA) -24 (66 65 64 69) 264 $1,260,000

2. Keegan Bradley (USA) -20 (65 71 65 67) 268 $756,000

T3. Xander Schauffele (USA) -17 (65 67 67 72) 271 $406,000

T3. Sung Kang (Kor) -17 (67 68 65 71) 271 $406,000

T5. Cameron Smith (Aus) -16 (64 71 73 64) 272 $266,000

T5. Hideki Matsuyama (Jap) -16 (70 68 63 71) 274 $266,000

T7. Paul Casey (Eng) -14 (77 63 69 65) 274 $218,167

T7. Danny Lee (NZ) -14 (73 65 68 68) 274 $218,167

T7. Lucas Glover (USA) -14 (71 67 68 68) 274 $218,167

T10. Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Esp) -13 (67 70 69 69) 275 $175,000

T10. Peter Uihlein (USA) -13 (73 68 65 69) 275 $175,000

T10. Anirban Lahiri (Ind) -13 (67 73 64 71) 275 $175,000