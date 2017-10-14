Greg Norman announces return to golf with montage video

Greg Norman retired from golf around ten years ago after a series of knee surgeries, but that has not kept him down.

‘The Shark’ – who turned 62-years-old this year – revealed his return to the world of competitive golf with a Rocky themed workout montage video, featuring his son Gregory Junior.

If this doesn’t at least bring a smile to your face, please check your pulse…

Excited to make a one-time return to professional golf with my son @gregnormanjr – see you at the @pncfatherson A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

The pair will be competing in the 2017 PNC Father/Son Challenge, which tees off at the snazzy Ritz Carlton Golf Course in Florida on December 13.