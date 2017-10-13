Fraser goes seriously low at Italian Open

Marcus Fraser rocketed into a tie for the lead at the Italian Open after a scintillating second-round 62 on Friday.

The Australian fired nine birdies – including five in a row from the eighth – in a bogey-free round to take his total to 13 under par.

That put him level at the top of the leaderboard with Englishman Matt Wallace, who followed up his opening 64 with another top-class round of 65 at Golf Club Milano.

The duo are two strokes clear of nearest challengers Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand and Welshman Jamie Donaldson, who both posted 67s in the afternoon.

Holing out for eagle from 50 feet… Yes @kiradech 👏 pic.twitter.com/bRn7junIsX — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 13, 2017

Defending champion and overnight leader Francesco Molinari fell off the pace somewhat after a 68, but still finds himself only three shots back.

Masters Champion Sergio Garcia and last week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner Tyrrell Hatton were then among a large group on nine under.

No one topped Fraser’s performance on the day, as his putter went red-hot, with birdies flying thick and fast as he mastered the greens.

“To come and do that today, I’m pretty proud of myself and it’s quite reassuring that I still can play golf,” he said.

“I felt like I’ve putted well and scrambled well this week.

“Today I took it to a new level with the putter.

“I felt like I putted well yesterday and I probably out-did it today.”