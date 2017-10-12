Thomas hoping for hat-trick in Malaysia

Justin Thomas heads into the CIMB Classic on Thursday in Malaysia looking to clinch a hat-trick of titles.

It has been a phenomenal season for 24-year old, who claimed the US$10 million jackpot at the FedExCup last month to add to his maiden major at the US PGA Championship among four other wins.

And now he will look to add to those achievements by winning for a third straight time in Kuala Lumpur this weekend.

“It would be an unbelievable achievement,” said Thomas in Kuala Lumpur. “It’s so hard to win out here and there are so many great players – it would be awesome.”

The success appears to be non-stop for Thomas, the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year, who also recently starred for the United States on his Presidents Cup debut.

Successfully made it to Malaysia with all 3 bags (first birdie of the week) in quick time. Started the timer when I left my house in jup! 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/JF1fQogwhk — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 9, 2017

Although it won’t be easy for the new world number four, given the strength of the field in the PGA Tour’s second event of the new season.

Japan’s world number three Hideki Matsuyama will also play in Malaysia, while another eight major winners are also present in the field.

Americans Keegan Bradley, Jason Dufner, and Stewart Cink, and South Africans Ernie Els, Charl Schwartzel, and Louis Oosthuizen will also be teeing off at the TPC Kuala Lumpur – West Course.