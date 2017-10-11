Garcia and his wife expecting first child

Reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm that he will soon welcome his first child into the world.

The Spaniard married Golf Channel reporter Angela Akins in July, only a few months after finally capturing his first major victory at Augusta National in April.

And the most eventful year of Garcia’s life just got a little more eventful, with the news that he and Angela are expecting their first child:

Best news ever for @TheAngelaAkins and me!!, Sergio wrote on Twitter. 👶🏻 Baby Garcia coming in March ‘18 just in time to wear this beauty for @TheMasters!

The accompanying picture was of a tiny t-shirt that read: I learned from the Master… my Daddy.

Congrats Sergio!