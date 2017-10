Watch the European Tour’s Edoardo Molinari spend the better part of 12 hours trying to get a hole-in-one.

Even for the professionals, golf is a tough sport. The odds of a hole-in-one are apparently 2500-1 and Molinari was given a chance to defy the odds, teeing off at 6am sharp on a 145 yard par three with 500 balls.

What follows is a lesson in patience, perseverance and the continual frustration obscured by the occasional miracle that is playing golf…