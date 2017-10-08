Hatton completes Alfred Dunhill double

Tyrrell Hatton became the first man to successfully defend the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as he won by three-shots in Scotland.

Hatton started the day with a five-shot lead and extended his bogey-free run to 55 holes as he got to 24-under-par and finished three strokes ahead of fellow Englishman Ross Fisher.

Hatton went 55 holes without a bogey this week. Nobody has had a longer bogey-free stretch in one event in 2017. pic.twitter.com/um2Zk1RF8m — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 8, 2017

The victory is Hatton’s second on the European Tour and he now becomes one of four men to successfully defend a trophy for their first two wins.

Hatton will take all the headlines for achieving this memorable brace at St. Andrews, the home of golf.

However, Fisher shot lights out on Sunday as he broke the Old Course record with a spectacular 11-under-par-61. That score was good enough to ensure the Briton claimed second.

The Old Course has a new course record.@RossFisher signs for a 61. 👏 pic.twitter.com/zEvruEpcrC — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 8, 2017

The French duo of Victor Dubuisson and Grégory Bourdy finished in third and fourth respectively with final scores of 17-under-par and 14-under-par respectively.