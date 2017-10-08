Is Tiger Woods hinting at comeback?

Former world number one Tiger Woods has released video of himself hitting an iron shot as he continues his rehabilitation following a series of back operations.

The 14-time major winner posted the video on Twitter showing himself on the practice range entitled: “Smooth iron shots.”

Smooth iron shots pic.twitter.com/v9XLROZnfW — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 7, 2017

The video comes just a week after he said he may not play again, after suffering months of pain following his fourth back operation that involved fusing some of his vertebrae.

Woods confirmed last month that doctors had recently given him the go ahead to swing a club again.

The 41-year old Woods was an assistant captain for the US team at the Presidents Cup last week where he said he had “no idea what my future holds” or whether he would return to competition.

His last professional appearance came in December last year at the Hero World Challenge invitational event in the Bahamas.

He then withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic in January ahead of his most recent back operation in April.

Announcing the 18-man field for this year’s event, two spots were left open for later invitations, leading to speculation that Woods might play in the tournament if he can get himself fit in time.