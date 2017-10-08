Rookie Duncan stays out front at Safeway Open

PGA Tour rookie Tyler Duncan carded a one-under par 71 on Saturday to stay in the lead after three rounds of the Safeway Open.

Duncan, 28 had five birdies and four bogeys, as he finished the day on 14-under in the PGA Tour’s first event of 2017/18 season at California’s Silverado Resort and Spa.

On a leaderboard filled with unfamiliar names as many of the tour’s top players take a break, Chesson Hadley, who fired a course record 61 in the second round, was one shot behind Duncan after a 70.

.@tduncgolf with the confident stroke going into Sunday. He leads by 1 thru 54 holes.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/BvQJlnH17I — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 8, 2017

Bud Cauley, yet to win after five seasons on tour, carded a 66 to join defending champion Brendan Steele (72) in a tie for third place on 12 under. Emiliano Grillo (68) of Argentina, the winner in 2015, was tied for fifth place with Canada’s Graham DeLaet (69) at 11 under par.

First 3 holes: +2

Last 51 holes: -14@BudCauley has found his groove at the @SafewayOpen. pic.twitter.com/t4KZEQYHl4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 8, 2017

One of the few big names playing this week, Phil Mickelson, was a shot further back on 10-under par alongside Bill Haas (69), Tony Finau (71) and Andrew Putnam (69), after a 68.

Mickelson, who finished eighth here last year, is seeking a first win since the 2013 Open Championship.

He hit form early on Saturday, rattling off five birdies in six holes on the front nine starting from the fourth to take him to 11 under, where he stayed after a level par back nine.