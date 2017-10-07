Golf

Na gets burnt at Safeway Open

American golfer Kevin Na was the subject of a cruel freestyle song during the Safeway Open Pro-Am earlier this week.

Na is known for his slow play and singer-songwriter Kelley James was on hand to point this out during a hilarious number he belted out while Na was on the first tee.

James pulled no punches, even getting in a line about the 16 Na shot during one disaster hole during the 2011 Texas Open.

