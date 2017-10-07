Na gets burnt at Safeway Open

American golfer Kevin Na was the subject of a cruel freestyle song during the Safeway Open Pro-Am earlier this week.
Na is known for his slow play and singer-songwriter Kelley James was on hand to point this out during a hilarious number he belted out while Na was on the first tee.
James pulled no punches, even getting in a line about the 16 Na shot during one disaster hole during the 2011 Texas Open.
.@YourBoyKJ was at Safeway today freestyling while players teed off.
He slowed it way down for Kevin Na. pic.twitter.com/ctpA6RVbO0
— Skratch (@Skratch) October 4, 2017