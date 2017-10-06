Fleetwood leads after historic round

Tommy Fleetwood broke the Carnoustie course record to share the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship lead with Tyrrell Hatton.

Playing his first event since the birth of son Franklin last week, Fleetwood fired a historic nine-under-par 63 in Friday's second round to take his total to 11 under.

That moved him level with defending champion Hatton, who was no slouch himself on the day with a 65 – also at Carnoustie, one of three courses being used for this week's European Tour event.

The day belonged to Fleetwood, however, who broke the course record at one of the most hallowed golf courses in the world – nine birdies in a flawless round – including five in a row from the 11th.

Carnoustie course record? You bet.@TommyFleetwood1 is the first man to shoot 63. 👏 pic.twitter.com/FcF9JC3zuF — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 6, 2017

"Any time you have a course record, especially on a golf course like this, it's brilliant to have," he said. "I'm very proud at the moment.

"I played well, putted well. It just unravels really, sometimes it does that. Most of the times, those are your best rounds when you don't quite realise what you're doing.

"I would love to win a tournament. I'd love to win this tournament. The goal every week is to try and win whatever you're playing in.

"With such big events coming up, I don't think anything will be over until it's finally done but if I can keep making that cushion a little bit bigger, then it will feel a lot nicer."

The English pair are one shot clear of Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts, who shot a 67, and a further stroke ahead of Marcel Siem and Paul Dunne, who carded rounds of 66 and 68 respecively.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy shot a one-under 71 at Carnoustie to lie on level par, 11 strokes off the pace.