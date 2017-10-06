Bale builds iconic Sawgrass 17th in back yard

Football superstar Gareth Bale is bringing the best the world of golf has to offer to his home in Wales.

The Real Madrid forward is reportedly in the process of building three of the most popular holes in golf near his home in south Wales.

A recent aerial image revealed that Bale has started with TPC Sawgrass’ iconic par three 17th, that features an island green. Attention to detail is clearly important, as Bale’s version even has a fountain…

First look at Gareth Bale's replica of the signature par three, 17th at Sawgrass in his own back garden. pic.twitter.com/acXm7YmEZJ — GOLFNEWS (@golfnewsmag) October 2, 2017

Apparently Bale’s plans also include building versions of the eighth at Royal Troon, nicknamed the Postage Stamp due to its tiny green, as well as the 12th hole at Augusta National.

Bale is know as a single-figure handicap golfer and has featured a several celebrity golfing events.