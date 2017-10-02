Fowler parties with fans after big win

Rickie Fowler couldn’t resist celebrating with fans after the USA completed a resounding 19-11 Presidents Cup victory over the Internationals on Sunday.

Fans at Liberty National weren’t satisfied with a quick selfie after the win, and urged Fowler to join them in the stands.

The 28-year-old eventually relented and ended up partying with the boisterous supporters in the first-tee bleachers, leading to some epic images: