Fowler parties with fans after big win

Rickie Fowler couldn’t resist celebrating with fans after the USA completed a resounding 19-11 Presidents Cup victory over the Internationals on Sunday.
Fans at Liberty National weren’t satisfied with a quick selfie after the win, and urged Fowler to join them in the stands.
The 28-year-old eventually relented and ended up partying with the boisterous supporters in the first-tee bleachers, leading to some epic images:
He's a man of the people! @RickieFowler, folks. #PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/J1cqrze7OL
