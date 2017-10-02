Henderson defies weather for NZ win

Brooke Henderson defied the elements and a day long rain-delay to shoot a final round 69 and claim a five-shot victory at the McKayson New Zealand Women’s Open.

The 20-year-old Canadian finished on 17-under-par for the tournament, five strokes clear of China’s Jing Yan.

Henderson had a four-shot lead after six holes when the final round was suspended on Sunday due to heavy rain, high wind and thunder storms.

Congratulations to @BrookeHenderson on her 2nd 2017 win @NZWomensOpen! It's the 5th of her young LPGA career. pic.twitter.com/DAVaG0OF7J — #CMEFinalStretch 🏁 (@LPGA) October 1, 2017

She returned on Monday morning to the Windross Farm course and held on for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season, and fifth of her career, and claim the winner’s cheque of US$195,00.

South Korea’s Hee Young Park finished third on 11 under after a 69, while Henderson’s compatriot Alena Sharp (70) finished in a tie for 13th place.

Local favourite Lydia Ko closed with a 75 to finish on five-under for the tournament and a tie for 22nd.

“I played really solid apart from the last two holes,” Ko said.

“I made an eagle on 15; I hit it really close and I thought I might have actually hit it in the water. It was a tough finish, but overall I felt really solid, a lot of positives.”