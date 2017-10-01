US wrap up dominant Presidents Cup win

The United States won the Presidents Cup for the seventh successive time on Sunday, defeating the International team 19-11.

The Americans had begun the final day’s singles matches with a huge 14.5-3.5 lead and needed half a point to retain the title.

Kevin Chappell halved the first match with Marc Leishman and despite wins for Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger assured victory in the next match with a 2&1 win over Si Woo Kim.

.@DanielBerger59 is the youngest player to clinch the #PresidentsCup. Time to celebrate for the #USTeam pic.twitter.com/BUJR13W3dw — Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) October 1, 2017

The Americans fell short of their aim to win all five sessions as the International team won six and halved three of the 12 matches to make the scoreline look a little more respectable.

The hosts had looked to be on course to surpass their biggest ever victory of 21½-10½ in 2000, set before the format was reduced to 30 matches, but it wasn’t to be.

The International team had won just two matches going into the singles, but Day and Matsuyama registered the first victories at Liberty National on the final day.

It failed to stop the inevitable though, as Berger’s win over South Korean Kim gave the Americans the win.

Another historic moment at #PresidentsCup! For the first time in the event's history, the sitting President is presenting the trophy. pic.twitter.com/a1aRho2HFY — Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) October 1, 2017

“What a feeling,” said Berger, who US captain Steve Stricker told at the 16th hole that the US had won.

“Strick came up to me on 16 and told me the half a point was good enough. And then I just wanted to close out that match. It was an amazing week, and I feel excited for everyone on the team.”

Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Scott and Jhonattan Vegas helped Nick Price’s team put some more points on the board before Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler increased the US’ winning margin to eight points as they took the trophy for a tenth time.

Results of Sunday’s singles matches:

Kevin Chappell halved with Marc Leishman

Charley Hoffman lost to Jason Day 2&1

Justin Thomas lost to Hideki Matsuyama 3&1

Daniel Berger defeated Si Woo Kim 2&1

Matt Kuchar lost to Charl Schwartzel 1-UP

Patrick Reed lost to Louis Oosthuizen 1-UP

Dustin Johnson halved with Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka lost to Adam Scott 3&2

Jordan Spieth lost to Jhonattan Vegas 2&1

Kevin Kisner halved with Anirban Lahiri

Phil Mickelson defeated Adam Hadwin 2&1

Rickie Fowler defeated Emiliano Grillo 6&4