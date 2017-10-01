Dunne wins British Masters title

Paul Dunne fired a closing round of 61 for a 20-under-par 260 total to win his first European Tour title at the British Masters played at the Close House Golf Club on Sunday.

The Irishman finished three shots ahead of second-placed Rory McIlroy, who birdied five of his last seven holes in a 63 to end on 17 under.

With two holes to play Dunne was leading by one-shot but a birdie on the 17th eased the pressure and he then chipped in on the last for a 20 under par total for the three-shot victory.

Swede Robert Karlsson finished third on 16 under, two shots ahead of countryman David Lingmerth, Graeme Storm and Florian Fritsch of Germany.

Dunne started his final round off in brilliant fashion by claiming a birdie on the first, then at the fourth and at the par three fifth.

He then eagled the par five sixth and had a bit of luck on the 11th when his approach shot hit a sprinkler to land within four feet for another birdie.

Birdies followed on the 13th, 17th and 18th holes for his nine under round of 61.

McIlroy's round consisted of eight birdies (sixth, seventh, eighth, 12th, 13th, 14th, 16th and 17th holes) while dropping a shot on the par four 11th for his final round 63.

Karlsson bogeyed the fourth but birdied the fifth, ninth, 11th, 13th and 17th for his 66.

Fritsch fired a closing 66 as did Lingmerth 66 and Storm carded a final round of 67.

At 13 under was Ireland's Shane Lowry shooting a 67 and one shot back was Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard, England's Tyrrell Hatton and Scot Richie Ramsay.

Leading British Masters scores:

1. IRL Paul Dunne -20 (66 68 65 61) 260

2. NIR Rory McIlroy -17 (67 69 64 63)

3. SWE Robert Karlsson -16 (66 65 67 66)

T4. SWE David Lingmerth -14 (68 70 62 66)

T4. GER Florian Fritsch -14 (66 68 69 63)

T4. ENG Graeme Storm -14 (65 67 67 67)

7. IRL Shane Lowry -13 (68 66 66 67)

T8. DNK Lucas Bjerregaard -12 (67 67 67 67)

T8. SCO Richie Ramsay -12 (67 67 65 69)

T8. ENG Tyrrell Hatton -12 (63 65 71 69)

T11. ENG Chris Hanson -11 (64 67 69 69)

T11. ENG Ian Poulter -11 (66 65 68 70)

T11. ESP Nacho Elvira -11 (70 67 66 66)

T11. ENG Matthew Fitzpatrick -11 (66 69 66 68)

T15. CHI Felipe Aguilar -10 (67 71 65 67)

T15. RSA George Coetzee -10 (63 72 65 70)

T15. ENG Lee Westwood -10 (66 65 70 69)

T15. SCO Marc Warren -10 (70 67 65 68)

T15. SCO Stephen Gallacher -10 (69 69 66 66)