Golf Rahm shoots 66 to lead at Dell Lucky Rahm escapes another rules... Five dark-horse picks for the PGA... Explosive Rahm brings in bomb... Jon Rahm wins first PGA title with... Latest News Golf Powerful Porteous wins Golf Lewis leads in Portland Golf Rahm shoots 66 to lead at Dell Golf Slattery leads after marathon day Golf Lewis pledges to help hurricane victims More on Fox Sports Football Mbappe, Neymar aiming to make history Football EPL Team of the Weekend – Aug 26-27... Boxing Wait drags on for Tyson Fury Icons of Asia Top five iconic athletes in Asia Formula 1 Vettel vows to bounce back