Golf Rahm shoots 66 to lead at Dell Lucky Rahm escapes another rules... Five dark-horse picks for the PGA... Explosive Rahm brings in bomb... Jon Rahm wins first PGA title with... Latest News Golf Lewis leads in Portland Golf Rahm shoots 66 to lead at Dell Golf Slattery leads after marathon day Golf Lewis pledges to help hurricane victims Golf Elusive win sees Johnson return to form More on Fox Sports Football Ozil hits back at critics Football EPL Team of the Weekend – Aug 26-27... Boxing Wait drags on for Tyson Fury Icons of Asia Top five iconic athletes in Asia Formula 1 Alonso calls on F1 to be 'creative'