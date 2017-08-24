Matsuyama talks marriage and missed opportunities

Hideki Matsuyama opened up about his missed chance at the PGA Championship and his 'secret' marriage ahead of this week's Northern Trust Open.

The Japanese superstar was in pole position to become Japan’s first major winner at the recent PGA Championship, but he blew a lead in the final round and capitulated to finish T5, three shots behind winner Justin Thomas.

Matsuyama is making a habit of being in contention in the majors and now boasts four top seven finishes from his last eight majors.

"I did play well at the PGA…I had a chance," the 25-year-old told the New York Post.

"Unfortunately Justin Thomas played better than I did, and it was a bitter defeat for me. I was really hoping and praying and doing my best to win the PGA. But hopefully, I can take that experience, what I learned there, to play better in majors to come. And hopefully some day, that first major will show itself."

Hideki Matsuyama is No. 1 in the #FedExCup. He's also an avid fan of the #SolarEclipse2017. pic.twitter.com/WUWyh6jJsY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 21, 2017

As surprising as it was to watch the oh-so-consistent Matsuyama make five bogeys on the back nine that Sunday at Quail Hollow, it was more surprising to learn he was married and had a child on the way.

Matsuyama broke the news shortly after the year's final major, turning heads in the process. Why had he kept it a secret? Well, apparently no-one asked…

"No-one really asked me if I was married, so I didn't have to answer that question," quipped the world number two.

"But I felt that after the PGA would be a good time because our baby is born and I thought that would be a good time to let everyone know."

Matsuyama is part of a high-calibre field at this week's Northern Trust Open, which includes world number one Dustin Johnson, US Open winner Brooks Koepka, Champion Golfer of the Year Jordan Spieth and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.