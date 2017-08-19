WATCH: Wie drains monster putt, goes full Tiger

Michelle Wie continued to turn heads at the Solheim Cup with this fantastic reaction to a birdie putt on Friday.

The American, who was never going to leave this birdie attempt short, sank a 30 footer on the sixth hole to go two shots up in her foursomes match.

Evidently, when you’re playing for more than just your bank balance, patriotism adds some extra fire. Just have a look at that reaction…

Recognise that fist pump? Here’s a reminder from the GOAT…

Events like the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup often provide the fans with never-before-seen moments like this. Long may they continue.