US Open 2017 fast facts

The 117th US Open gets underway this weekend at Erin Hills, Wisconsin, as the world’s top players battle it out in what is usually the toughest major of the year.

World number one Dustin Johnson will be defending the title he won at Oakmont last year, but will he be able to seal back-to-back wins amidst the fescue?

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some interesting facts about the tournament and the venue.

The 117th US Open will be the first to be held in Wisconsin. Of the other 116, a total of 65 were held in the Great Lakes region: New York (18), Pennsylvania (17), Illinois (13), Ohio (7), Michigan (6) and Minnesota (4).

The USGA recorded the official yardage for Erin Hills at 7,741 yards, which would make it the longest course in the tournament’s history if it’s played at that length. The previous longest was Chambers Bay, which measured in at 7,695 yards for the second round in 2015.

The scorecard for Erin Hills will be par 72, the first time in 25 years for a US Open course. The last occasion the par was 72 was at Pebble Beach in 1992.

There are 156 players in the tournament with the field made up of Sectional Qualifying Round winners and those exempt from qualifying.

In 2014, a total of 10,127 golfers entered to qualify for the US Open, the most in history.

The US Open is the only major that features an 18-hole playoff in the event of a tie. Although the last one took place in 2008 when Tiger Woods defeated Rocco Mediate. It’s currently the longest run without a playoff in golf’s majors.

The record for the most US Open wins is held by four golfers: Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus. Each won the tournament four times.

The last player to successfully defend a US Open title was Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989.

More Europeans have won the US Open than any other major since 2010: Four out of seven (Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer).

The oldest player to ever win the trophy was Hale Irwin, who won in 1990 aged 45 years and 15 days, while the youngest was 1911 winner John J. McDermott at 19 years and 10 months.

The largest winning margin at any US Open was set by Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach in 2000 as he won by an incredible 15 strokes.

The lowest ever score at a US Open was set by Rory McIlroy in 2011 at Congressional when he finished at 16-under par (268).

Phil Mickelson holds the record for the most runners-up finishes at the US Open having come second on six occasions. The US Open is the only major he hasn’t won in 26 attempts (24 as a pro, plus two as an amateur).