McIlroy races in to last eight

The top seed McIlroy had looked set to follow Masters champion Jordan Spieth out of the tournament when he was two down after 16 holes in his final group match against Billy Horschel on Friday, but recovered to progress and set up a meeting with the also unbeaten Matsuyama.

Both players opened with a birdie at the par-five first on Saturday, before McIlroy sunk a 25 foot gain at the next to take an early lead.

The world No 1 found the green at the par-five fifth in two and made a two-putt birdie from long range to double his advantage, before seeing his lead quickly extended to four after Matsuyama posted back-to-back bogeys.

McIlroy was five up after holing from 10 feet at the eighth and looked like moving further ahead after an excellent tee shot on the ninth left him a similar distance for birdie, but the Northern Irishman saw his effort pull up short as Matsuyama struck to within inches of an ace.

After holing out from a bunker to pick up another stroke at the 10th, McIlroy tapped in from five-feet two holes later to pull six clear before sealing the victory with five holes to spare with a par at the next.??

American Gary Woodland was the first man into the quarter-finals thanks to a??2&1 win over Marc Leishman, with another Australian his next opponent??after John Senden saw off former champion Hunter??Mahan with a hole to spare.

???I played well all day,??? Woodland told Sky Sports 4. ???I obviously played well to get three up, but Marc made some birdies on me to get it back to all square.

???I just kept telling myself I was playing good and fortunately made a good putt on 14 to give me some momentum.???