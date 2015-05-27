Poulter out of Byron Nelson

The 39-year-old, who last week recorded his first PGA Tour top-five finish in five months, was scheduled to play in Irving but will now not tee it up again until next month’s US Open at Chambers bay.

“I will not be competing this week in Texas, I picked up a slight strain in??the gym on Monday, so taking precautions and not chancing it,” the Englishman??wrote on Twitter.

“I was looking forward to two weeks in a row, playing good golf, so??disappointing not to keep that going. Next event will be @usopengolf.”

If there was a good week to miss then this was it as weather threatens to cause??problems. This month nearly 12 inches of rain has been recorded in the Dallas area (the record is 13.66 inches in 1992) and it has rained 19 of the last 25 days – with more forecast for every day this week.

Last week’s Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial 30 miles to the west was??severely affected by the weather and it has left the TPC Four Seasons Resort course in less than ideal condition.

“The golf course is totally under water. Not a dry spot in any fairway,” said??defending champion Brendon Todd. “I’m sure we’ll be playing lift, clean and place.

“It’s not like you’re going to see me and Mike Weir on top of the leaderboard??on Sunday in a week where the golf course is under water. We like to drive the ball lower, down the middle, chase it out there and use??our wedges and short game to win.

“When it gets soft, it seems to bring the longer players in. You’re going to??see a hundred guys under par and you’re probably going to get some of the??bombers up there near the top of the board.”

Last week’s joint runner-up Jordan Spieth will once again be the bookies favourite to take the title, with Brandt Snedeker and Keegan Bradley also in the field.