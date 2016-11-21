Hull takes first LPGA tour victory in Florida

Charley Hull won her first LPGA tour title with a two-shot victory at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida on Sunday.

A two-shot swing on the 17th helped the 2015 rookie to an impressive victory, while Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand took home the Rolex Player of the Year award and a million-dollar bonus.

Hull finished the week 19-under par after carding a bogey-free final round 66 and in doing so set a new tournament scoring record.

Ryu So-yeon of South Korea was the Brit’s closest competitor at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida and finished just two strokes behind on 17-under par.

Ryu kept up with Hull after a shaky start early in the day from the Briton until the 17th hole when the balance tipped in Hull’s favour.

Tied at 18-under par on the penultimate hole, the South Korean could only bogey the par-five while Hull took advantage to birdie and put herself into a commanding lead.

“Sometime you just — well, good thing is when you decided to do something then when you are completely having a faith about it, then when you did it you cannot really complain about result,” Ryu said about the 17th.

“Yeah, maybe 17 was only one my decision wasn’t really great. Maybe better to hit 3-wood or draw or something like that. But just sometimes I feel like just God make that happen. You know, God make that happen for make me a better player, make me a better person. So I just really don’t want to blame myself. I just take this one as just serendipity, you know.”

Jutanugarn, who has won five tour titles this year, was awarded a $1million Race to the CME Globe bonus as well as the Player of the Year honours after she tied for fourth on 14-under par.

Meanwhile, world number one, Lydia Ko, was tied for tenth in the final tournament of the season and missed out on honours.