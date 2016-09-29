Jutanugarn concerned about iron play

Ariya Jutanugarn leads after the opening round of the Reignwood LPGA Classic, but admits there is still work ahead.

The Thai superstar leads by one stroke from Brooke Henderson following a superb eight under 65, one off the tournament record.

Despite ten birdies, Jutanugarn believes there is still work to do on the range.

"Today I think today my iron was not that good," said the Women's British Open champion after the round.

"Was okay. Just have to work on my iron a little bit today. Today I really like want to have fun and enjoy in the course and just like make sure I do like focus on like what's under my control. Not worry about the outcome, the result."

Meanwhile, Henderson closed with back-to-back birdies for her 66.

"I'm looking forward to being really in Asia for the first time," said the Canadian, who will spend some time travelling.

"I've visited a few other times, but this will really be the true taste of a bunch different countries and language and culture, so I am really looking forward to it."