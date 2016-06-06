Lahiri: Patience is key

Anirban Lahiri believes the results will come with patience as the PGA season rolls on.

The Indian star has been inconsistent in 2016, with two top tens to go with three missed cuts. His T6 at the Dean & Deluca Invitational was followed by an uninspiring T61 at Memorial.

"It's been inconsistent unfortunately but I feel like it's a matter of getting comfortable out here and that is happening now over a period of time," the 28-year-old told the official Asian Tour website.

"Patience is the key. I'm working hard on my game and I’m sure the results will show soon."

Next week, Lahiri will be looking to make amends for his missed cut at the US Open last year in his second appearance at the event at Oakmont.

"It's a good time to come into some form going into the Major season," added the world number 56.

"My target has been to improve the quality of my game and condition myself physically and mentally to peak during the majors.

"I have played the US Open course and the PGA Championship course already to have an idea of what is to come and to prepare for the conditions more specifically."