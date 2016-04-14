Day reflects on Masters and world no.1

Jason Day reflected on a Masters he was somewhat disappointed with and the pressure of being world number one.

The Australian loves to win in clumps. He won four tournaments in six starts in an incredible stretch last year, that included his first major win at the PGA Championship.

Coming into the Masters, Day won back-to-back titles at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC – Dell Match Play.

As a result, it’s not hard to see why Day was a little deflated after his T10 finish at Augusta.

“If you’re out of position at Augusta National, it’s very difficult to get any sort of momentum,” the 28-year-old told pgatour.com.

“I just really couldn’t get anything going on the last day. Obviously, if you’re not quite there from tee to green, giving yourself the opportunities on the greens, it’s hard to get any sort of momentum.

“And the changes in the leaderboard through the round, with what Jordan [Spieth] did on 12, it was a little frustrating, but for the most part, it wasn’t all disappointment. I actually played pretty decent. I’m happy with how the week went, but obviously, I’m a little disappointed with not winning.

“And I’m going to do some practice after this, just on the putting green, and then get some physio and go home and try to rest up for the tournament. It’s a bit of a long week but I’m trying to win the tournament, and that’s what I’m focusing on right now.”

In terms of being the number one golfer in the world, Day revealed that there is no time to rest on your laurels and you have to continue to improve yourself.

Rise and grind. World No. 1 was warming up 40 minutes before sunrise at @RBC_Heritage this morning. pic.twitter.com/O33W30SWr0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 13, 2016

“Just thinking about it, I’m just trying to work and trying to get better each and every week,” added the nine-time PGA Tour winner.

“I know that winning takes care of everything else. The biggest thing for me is just trying to extend that gap between one and two, and if I can do that I’ll stay ahead of the game.

“But if you want to become a dominant player you have to be consistent, but you also have to consistently win. And showing that over the half of last year and early on this year, as well, but I want to make sure that I keep that level of play up. The only way to do that is to make sure that I’m working hard during off-weeks when I’m not playing golf tournaments.”

Day will tee off at the Harbour Town Links for the RCB Heritage on Thursday.