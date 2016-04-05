Best of the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship

Before the serious action gets underway at the Masters this week, some of golf’s future stars took centre stage with the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship, and it produced great results.

The Drive, Chip and Putt Championship is a nationwide youth golf development program that is open to boys and girls, ages 7-15, who compete in four age categories.

The competition attracts a lot of attention, including from some of golf’s celebrity fans…

Points were awarded in each of the three skill categories – driving, chipping, and putting, with the winner receiving 10 points, second nine points, third eight points down to tenth place who receives one point. The player with the most points following all three competitions was declared the overall winner of the age group.

The kids were certainly excited about it…

And the event attracts some big-name viewers…

I don’t watch a lot of golf on tv, but my kids and me are glued to @drivechipputt. Amazing to see them so focused and having so much fun. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2016

It’s what golf and family are all about. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2016

There was much excitement…

And plenty of highlights…

It’s more about taking part than winning, but you may want to take note of these names, the winners of the 2016 Drive, Chip and Putt Championship:

The four female champions were: Emerson Blair, 9 (ages 7-9); Alexa Pano, 11 (ages 10-11); Kayla Sam, 13 (ages 12-13); and Alyssa Montgomery, 15 (ages 14-15).

The four male champions were: Stephen Robert Hernandez, 9 (ages 7-9); Christian Kim, 11 (ages 10-11); Ty Griggs, 13 (ages 12-13); and Michael Thorbjornsen, 14 (ages 14-15).