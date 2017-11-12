Sabalenka đánh bại Stephens tại Fed Cup

Surprise finalists Belarus fought back on the opening day of the Fed Cup final in Minsk as Aryna Sabalenka defeated US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

The USA are heavy favourites to claim the trophy against a Belarus side missing their best player, Victoria Azarenka, and the visitors off to the perfect start when Coco Vandeweghe defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 6-4.

It's first blood to Team USA 🇺🇸 in the #FedCupFinal after @CoCoVandey defeats Aliaksandra Sasnovich 64 64 to take a 1-0 lead over Belarus 🇧🇾 pic.twitter.com/XvSqNEEPSr — Fed Cup (@FedCup) November 11, 2017

But World No 78 Sabalenka thrilled the crowds in the second match of the day, inflicting a surprise 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 defeat on Stephens, who clinched her maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in August.

Sabalenka snatched an early break for a 2-0 lead, and even though Stephens got back on level terms a few games later, the home favourite conjured up another break before holding on to serve out the set.

Normal service appeared to resume in the second set, which Stephens took courtesy of a solitary break in the sixth game, but the third set proved to be a huge challenge for the World No 13.

Both Sabalenka and Stephens lost their first three service games, but with the American serving at 4-5, Sabalenka was once again able to turn the screws.

The Belarusian set up four break and match points, and though Stephens bravely fended off the first three, she finally relented on the fourth to hand Sabalenka the victory.

It's 1-1 in the #FedCupFinal after @SabalenkaA defeats Sloane Stephens 63 36 64 much to the delight of the home crowd in Minsk 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/yCkIXPXK7J — Fed Cup (@FedCup) November 11, 2017

That left the scores tied at 1-1 heading into Sunday, when the title will be decided by two reverse singles matches and a doubles.