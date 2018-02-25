Stephens defeats Emmett in brutal knock out

Powerful featherweight Jeremy Stephens scored a vicious knock-out victory over Josh Emmett at UFC on FOX 28 in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday night.

Both men were fighting for the right to earn a shot at the featherweight title. Emmett had made a name for himself by knocking out top contender Ricardo Lamas, while veteran Stephens was flying high after consecutive wins over Gilbert Melendez and Doo Ho Choi.

The first round was a close affair, with Emmett perhaps looking the stronger of the two in the opening exchanges, connecting with a low kick and an overhand, before another low kick to the groin forced Stephens to walk away and recover.

The fighters then exchanged several punches. Stephens rushed in but received a hook for his troubles and went down. Emmett landed a hard ground and pound, but Stephens got back to his feet shortly before the round ended.

The second round would be where it all finished. Shortly after ducking under an overhand from his opponent, Stephens knocked down Emmett with a left hook counter, then put his lights out with a huge diving elbow.

After the fight, Stephens repeated a claim he first made against Conor McGregor – that he is the real hardest hitting 145-pounder around. Judging by his victory on Saturday night, not many would argue.