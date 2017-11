Angela Lee hủy trận tái đấu với Yamaguchi vì tai nạn xe hơi

Let’s be real. Fight camps aren’t always rainbows 🌈 & butterflies 🦋 … Sometimes it sucks & you just gotta embrace it 🤗 *But on a more positive note, check out my self-made headwrap! It saves my headphones so I can listen to music & preserve my sanity in the sauna 🔥🎧🎵

A post shared by Angela Lee (@angelaleemma) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT